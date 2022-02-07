Chicago Morgan Park Academy takes a toll on British Intl School of Chicago 39-26

Riding a wave of production, Chicago Morgan Park Academy dunked British Intl School of Chicago 39-26 on February 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Recently on January 28 , Chicago Morgan Park Academy squared up on Chicago Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.