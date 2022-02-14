Chicago Morgan Park Academy staggers Chicago St. Francis de Sales with punishing performance 76-22

Chicago Morgan Park Academy controlled the action to earn a strong 76-22 win against Chicago St. Francis de Sales at Chicago Morgan Park Academy on February 14 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 9, Chicago Morgan Park Academy faced off against Lake Forest Woodlands Academy of Sacred Heart and Chicago St Francis de Sales took on Joliet Catholic on February 7 at Chicago St Francis de Sales High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
