Chicago Morgan Park Academy designs winning blueprint on Bridgeview Aqsa 57-45

Chicago Morgan Park Academy tipped and eventually toppled Bridgeview Aqsa 57-45 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 18.
Recently on February 9 , Chicago Morgan Park Academy squared up on Lake Forest Woodlands Academy of Sacred Heart in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.