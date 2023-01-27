 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Morgan Park Academy chalks up convincing victory over Elgin Academy 67-19

  • 0

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Chicago Morgan Park Academy did exactly that with a 67-19 win against Elgin Academy in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 27.

The last time Chicago Morgan Park Academy and Elgin Academy played in a 63-15 game on January 27, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 19, Chicago Morgan Park Academy faced off against Chicago Wolcott. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News