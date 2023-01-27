Chicago Morgan Park Academy chalks up convincing victory over Elgin Academy 67-19

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Chicago Morgan Park Academy did exactly that with a 67-19 win against Elgin Academy in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 27.
