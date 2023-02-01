Chicago Mather pours it on Chicago Goode 42-19

Chicago Mather raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-19 win over Chicago Goode on February 1 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

In recent action on January 25, Chicago Goode faced off against Chicago South Shore . For more, click here. Chicago Mather took on Chicago Wells on January 24 at Chicago Stephen T Mather High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.