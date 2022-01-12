Chicago Marist trips Chicago Heights Marian Catholic in tenacious tussle 44-40

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chicago Marist nabbed it to nudge past Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 44-40 on January 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 30, Chicago Marist faced off against Lisle Benet and Chicago Heights Marian Catholic took on Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep on January 4 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep. For more, click here.
