Chicago Marist staggers Chicago Morgan Park with punishing performance 71-32

Chicago Marist rolled past Chicago Morgan Park for a comfortable 71-32 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 6.
In recent action on December 1, Chicago Marist faced off against New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central and Chicago Morgan Park took on Chicago Vocational on December 1 at Chicago Morgan Park High School. For more, click here.
