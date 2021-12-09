Chicago Marist sprints past Chicago Mother Mcauley 69-54

Chicago Marist dumped Chicago Mother Mcauley 69-54 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 4, Chicago Marist faced off against Chicago Phillips and Chicago Mother Mcauley took on Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep on December 4 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep. For a full recap, click here.
Chicago Marist's offense jumped to a 28-18 lead over Chicago Mother Mcauley at the intermission.
