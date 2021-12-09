 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Marist sprints past Chicago Mother Mcauley 69-54

  • 0

Chicago Marist dumped Chicago Mother Mcauley 69-54 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 4, Chicago Marist faced off against Chicago Phillips and Chicago Mother Mcauley took on Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep on December 4 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep. For a full recap, click here.

Chicago Marist's offense jumped to a 28-18 lead over Chicago Mother Mcauley at the intermission.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Aaron Rodgers on shifting Packers-Bears rivalry with Brett Favre

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News