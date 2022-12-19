 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Marist casts spell on Burbank St. Laurence 55-47

  • 0

Chicago Marist showed its poise to outlast a game Burbank St. Laurence squad for a 55-47 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 14, Chicago Marist faced off against Lisle Benet and Burbank St Laurence took on Chicago De La Salle on December 6 at Chicago De La Salle. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News