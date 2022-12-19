Chicago Marist casts spell on Burbank St. Laurence 55-47

Chicago Marist showed its poise to outlast a game Burbank St. Laurence squad for a 55-47 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 14, Chicago Marist faced off against Lisle Benet and Burbank St Laurence took on Chicago De La Salle on December 6 at Chicago De La Salle. Click here for a recap
