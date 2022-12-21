 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Little Village chalks up convincing victory over Chicago Bowen 42-12

  • 0

Chicago Little Village swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Chicago Bowen 42-12 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 21.

The last time Chicago Bowen and Chicago Little Village played in a 40-24 game on January 19, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 14, Chicago Bowen faced off against Chicago Hector Garcia Charter and Chicago Little Village took on Chicago DuSable on December 14 at Chicago DuSable High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News