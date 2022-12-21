Chicago Little Village chalks up convincing victory over Chicago Bowen 42-12

Chicago Little Village swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Chicago Bowen 42-12 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 21.
The last time Chicago Bowen and Chicago Little Village played in a 40-24 game on January 19, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 14, Chicago Bowen faced off against Chicago Hector Garcia Charter and Chicago Little Village took on Chicago DuSable on December 14 at Chicago DuSable High School. For more, click here.
