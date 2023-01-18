Chicago Lindblom survives for narrow win over Chicago Kelly 52-51

Chicago Lindblom surfed the tension to ride to a 52-51 win over Chicago Kelly at Chicago Lindblom Academy on January 18 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 14, Chicago Lindblom faced off against Carol Stream Glenbard North and Chicago Kelly took on Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park on January 9 at Chicago Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park. For a full recap, click here.
