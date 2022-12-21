 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Lindblom records thin win against Chicago Brooks 45-41

Chicago Lindblom walked the high-wire before edging Chicago Brooks 45-41 on December 21 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The last time Chicago Brooks and Chicago Lindblom played in a 45-29 game on January 11, 2022. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 12, Chicago Lindblom faced off against Romeoville and Chicago Brooks took on Chicago Morgan Park on December 7 at Chicago Morgan Park High School. For a full recap, click here.

