Chicago Lincoln Park pounds out steady beat in win over Chicago Taft 40-32

Chicago Lincoln Park wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 40-32 victory over Chicago Taft in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 14.
In recent action on December 9, Chicago Taft faced off against Chicago North Lawndale and Chicago Lincoln Park took on Chicago Whitney Young on December 7 at Chicago Whitney Young High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.