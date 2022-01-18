Chicago Lincoln Park cancels check from Cicero Morton 62-48

No quarter was granted as Chicago Lincoln Park blunted Cicero Morton's plans 62-48 in Illinois girls basketball on January 18.
Recently on January 11 , Chicago Lincoln Park squared up on Chicago Westinghouse in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.