Chicago Latin ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Chicago Noble 72-24 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on February 9, Chicago Latin faced off against Elmhurst IC Catholic . For results, click here. Chicago Noble took on Chicago Butler on January 31 at Chicago Noble Academy. Click here for a recap.

