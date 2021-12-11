 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Lane Tech overcomes Chicago DePaul College Prep in competitive affair 40-39

  • 0

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chicago Lane Tech nabbed it to nudge past Chicago DePaul College Prep 40-39 at Chicago Lane Technical High on December 11 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 4, Chicago Lane Tech faced off against Skokie Niles West and Chicago DePaul College Prep took on Chicago Amundsen on December 4 at Chicago DePaul College Prep. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News