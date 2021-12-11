Chicago Lane Tech overcomes Chicago DePaul College Prep in competitive affair 40-39

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chicago Lane Tech nabbed it to nudge past Chicago DePaul College Prep 40-39 at Chicago Lane Technical High on December 11 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 4, Chicago Lane Tech faced off against Skokie Niles West and Chicago DePaul College Prep took on Chicago Amundsen on December 4 at Chicago DePaul College Prep. Click here for a recap
