Chicago Lane Tech holds off Chicago Taft 45-43

Chicago Lane Tech didn't flinch, finally repelling Chicago Taft 45-43 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 27.
Last season, Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Taft squared off with January 11, 2022 at Chicago Taft High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 16, Chicago Taft faced off against Oak Park Fenwick and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago Westinghouse on January 17 at Chicago Westinghouse. Click here for a recap.
