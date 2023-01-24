Chicago Lane Tech engulfs Chicago Amundsen in point barrage 58-26

Chicago Lane Tech recorded a big victory over Chicago Amundsen 58-26 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 24.
In recent action on January 17, Chicago Lane Tech faced off against Chicago Westinghouse and Chicago Amundsen took on Chicago Jones on January 17 at Chicago Amundsen High School. Click here for a recap.
