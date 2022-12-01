Chicago Lane Tech darts by Chicago Jones in easy victory 55-33

Chicago Lane Tech flexed its muscle and floored Chicago Jones 55-33 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 1.
The last time Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Jones played in a 50-40 game on January 18, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
