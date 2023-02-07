Impressive was a ready adjective for Chicago Lake View's 36-7 throttling of Chicago Disney II on February 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Recently on January 31, Chicago Lake View squared off with Chicago Hyde Park in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.