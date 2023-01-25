Chicago Lake View hustles by Chicago Francis W Parker 52-37

No quarter was granted as Chicago Lake View blunted Chicago Francis W Parker's plans 52-37 on January 25 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 17, Chicago Lake View faced off against Chicago Schurz and Chicago Francis W Parker took on Chicago Clemente on January 20 at Chicago Francis W Parker High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.