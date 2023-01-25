Chicago King comes to play in easy win over Chicago UC Woodlawn 58-36

Chicago King left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Chicago UC Woodlawn from start to finish for a 58-36 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 25.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago UC Woodlawn faced off against Chicago Clemente and Chicago King took on Chicago Fenger on January 13 at Chicago King High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.