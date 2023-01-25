 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago King comes to play in easy win over Chicago UC Woodlawn 58-36

  • 0

Chicago King left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Chicago UC Woodlawn from start to finish for a 58-36 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 25.

In recent action on January 13, Chicago UC Woodlawn faced off against Chicago Clemente and Chicago King took on Chicago Fenger on January 13 at Chicago King High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News