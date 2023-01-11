Chicago Kenwood takes a toll on Chicago Phillips 61-42

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Kenwood trumped Chicago Phillips 61-42 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Chicago Kenwood and Chicago Phillips faced off on January 14, 2022 at Chicago Phillips Academy High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Chicago Kenwood faced off against Bartlett and Chicago Phillips took on Lansing T.F. South on December 29 at Lansing T.F. South High School. For a full recap, click here.
