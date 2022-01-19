Chicago Kenwood staggers Chicago Simeon with punishing performance 58-17

Chicago Kenwood's river of points eventually washed away Chicago Simeon in a 58-17 offensive cavalcade during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 15, Chicago Kenwood faced off against Chicago Hyde Park and Chicago Simeon took on Chicago Hyde Park on January 10 at Chicago Hyde Park Academy. For more, click here.
