Chicago Kenwood pours it on Chicago Morgan Park 77-49

Chicago Morgan Park had no answers as Chicago Kenwood compiled a 77-49 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 16.

In recent action on December 10, Chicago Kenwood faced off against Hammond Bishop Noll and Chicago Morgan Park took on Maywood Proviso East on December 10 at Maywood Proviso East High School.

