 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Kenwood pockets slim win over Chicago Whitney Young 68-63

  • 0

Chicago Kenwood topped Chicago Whitney Young 68-63 in a tough tilt for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 28.

Last season, Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Kenwood squared off with February 22, 2022 at Chicago Kenwood Academy last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 23, Chicago Kenwood faced off against Chicago Perspectives Co-Op and Chicago Whitney Young took on Chicago Payton on January 24 at Chicago Payton College Prep. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News