Chicago Kenwood overpowers Chicago Taft in thorough beating 67-37

Chicago Kenwood's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chicago Taft 67-37 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 19, Chicago Kenwood faced off against Chicago Simeon and Chicago Taft took on Chicago Westinghouse on January 18 at Chicago Taft High School. Click here for a recap
