Chicago Kenwood mollywopps Chicago Lindblom 80-18

It would have taken a herculean effort for Chicago Lindblom to claim this one, and Chicago Kenwood wouldn't allow that in an 80-18 decision in Illinois girls basketball action on January 25.
Last season, Chicago Kenwood and Chicago Lindblom faced off on January 12, 2022 at Chicago Lindblom Academy. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Chicago Kenwood faced off against Chicago Butler and Chicago Lindblom took on Chicago Kelly on January 18 at Chicago Lindblom Academy. For a full recap, click here.
