Chicago Kenwood knocks out victory beat against Chicago Butler 68-57

No quarter was granted as Chicago Kenwood blunted Chicago Butler's plans 68-57 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 21.
In recent action on January 16, Chicago Kenwood faced off against Libertyville and Chicago Butler took on Chicago Comer on January 17 at Chicago Butler College Prep. Click here for a recap.
