Chicago Kenwood engulfs Chicago Simeon in point barrage 80-35

Chicago Kenwood's offense hit on all cylinders Wednesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with an 80-35 win over Chicago Simeon in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 18.
