Chicago Kennedy controls the action and Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac in affair 45-17

Chicago Kennedy showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac 45-17 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 24.
In recent action on January 19, Chicago Kennedy faced off against Chicago Harlan and Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac took on Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit on January 19 at Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.