Chicago Kelly wallops Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 79-8

Chicago Kelly's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 79-8 on January 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Chicago Kelly and Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park played in a 53-13 game on January 3, 2022. For results, click here.
