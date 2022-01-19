Chicago Kelly tacks win on Chicago Perspectives Math & Science 49-17

Chicago Kelly showered the scoreboard with points to drown Chicago Perspectives Math & Science 49-17 in Illinois girls basketball on January 19.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Perspectives Math & Science faced off against Chicago Juarez and Chicago Kelly took on Chicago Kennedy on January 12 at Chicago Kennedy High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.