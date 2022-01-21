Chicago Kelly soars over Chicago Solorio 47-11

Chicago Kelly controlled the action to earn a strong 47-11 win against Chicago Solorio in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 21.
Recently on January 12 , Chicago Kelly squared up on Chicago Kennedy in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.