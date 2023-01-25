Chicago Kelly severs Chicago Brooks' hopes 50-40

Riding a wave of production, Chicago Kelly surfed over Chicago Brooks 50-40 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 25.
In recent action on January 18, Chicago Kelly faced off against Chicago Lindblom and Chicago Brooks took on Chicago Hyde Park on January 18 at Chicago Brooks College Prep. Click here for a recap.
