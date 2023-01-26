Chicago Julian soars over Chicago Little Village 48-18

Chicago Julian stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 48-18 win over Chicago Little Village on January 26 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Little Village faced off against Chicago Tilden and Chicago Julian took on Chicago Air Force on January 20 at Chicago Air Force Academy High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.