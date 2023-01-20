Chicago Julian smashes through Chicago Air Force 51-17

Chicago Julian stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 51-17 win over Chicago Air Force for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 20.
In recent action on January 11, Chicago Air Force faced off against Chicago Little Village and Chicago Julian took on Chicago Hubbard on January 13 at Chicago Julian High School. For a full recap, click here.
