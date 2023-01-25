Chicago Julian gives Chicago Tilden the business 58-10

Chicago Julian showed it had the juice to douse Chicago Tilden in a points barrage during a 58-10 win in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 20, Chicago Julian faced off against Chicago Air Force and Chicago Tilden took on Chicago DuSable on January 20 at Chicago Tilden High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.