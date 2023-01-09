Chicago Juarez defeats Chicago Little Village in lopsided affair 51-22

Chicago Juarez rolled past Chicago Little Village for a comfortable 51-22 victory at Chicago Juarez Community on January 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Recently on December 30, Chicago Juarez squared off with Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.