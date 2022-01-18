 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Josephinum pulls python act on Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac 47-25

Chicago Josephinum controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 47-25 victory over Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac at Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac High on January 18 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Recently on January 14 , Chicago Josephinum squared up on Chicago Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

