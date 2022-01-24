Chicago Jones College Prep records sound decision over Chicago De La Salle 45-43

Chicago Jones College Prep wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 45-43 victory over Chicago De La Salle in Illinois girls basketball on January 24.
In recent action on January 20, Chicago De La Salle faced off against Chicago Lincoln Park and Chicago Jones College Prep took on Chicago Lane Tech on January 18 at Chicago Lane Technical High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.