Chicago ICS-Longwood routs Chicago Tilden 46-24

The force was strong for Chicago ICS-Longwood as it pierced Chicago Tilden during Monday's 46-24 thumping in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 19, Chicago ICS-Longwood faced off against Chicago Baker College Prep and Chicago Tilden took on Chicago Little Village on January 13 at Chicago Tilden High School. For a full recap, click here.

