Chicago Hyde Park staggers Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science with punishing performance 61-35

Chicago Hyde Park showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science 61-35 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 22, Chicago Hyde Park faced off against Chicago Senn and Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science took on Chicago Steinmetz on January 20 at Chicago Steinmetz High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.