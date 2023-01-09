Chicago Hyde Park soars over Chicago UC Woodlawn 79-14

Chicago Hyde Park unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Chicago UC Woodlawn 79-14 Monday in Illinois girls basketball action on January 9.
Recently on December 30, Chicago Hyde Park squared off with Mundelein Carmel in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.