Chicago Hyde Park rains down on Chicago Amundsen 49-34

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Hyde Park trumped Chicago Amundsen 49-34 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 18, Chicago Hyde Park faced off against Chicago Brooks and Chicago Amundsen took on Lisle on January 21 at Lisle High School. Click here for a recap.
