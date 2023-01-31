Chicago Hyde Park produces precision performance against Chicago Lake View 73-23

Chicago Hyde Park delivered all the smoke to disorient Chicago Lake View and flew away with a 73-23 win at Chicago Lake View High on January 31 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 25, Chicago Lake View faced off against Chicago Francis W Parker . Click here for a recap. Chicago Hyde Park took on Chicago Brooks on January 18 at Chicago Brooks College Prep. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.