Chicago Hyde Park posts win at Chicago Lincoln Park's expense 57-47

No quarter was granted as Chicago Hyde Park blunted Chicago Lincoln Park's plans 57-47 at Chicago Lincoln Park High on January 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 22, Chicago Lincoln Park faced off against Northbrook Glenbrook North and Chicago Hyde Park took on Chicago Senn on January 22 at Chicago Senn High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.