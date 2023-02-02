It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Chicago Hyde Park will take its 51-40 victory over Chicago Amundsen in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 28, Chicago Hyde Park faced off against Chicago Amundsen . Click here for a recap. Chicago Hyde Park took on Chicago Amundsen on January 28 at Chicago Hyde Park Academy. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.