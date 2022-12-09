Chicago Hyde Park earns solid win over Chicago Morgan Park 61-48

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Hyde Park trumped Chicago Morgan Park 61-48 on December 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Chicago Morgan Park and Chicago Hyde Park squared off with January 19, 2022 at Chicago Morgan Park High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 3, Chicago Hyde Park faced off against Skokie Niles North and Chicago Morgan Park took on Olympia Fields Rich Township on December 3 at Olympia Fields Rich Township High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.