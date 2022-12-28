 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Hyde Park delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Geneseo 49-47

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Chicago Hyde Park had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Geneseo 49-47 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 28.

Chicago Hyde Park drew first blood by forging a 12-11 margin over Geneseo after the first quarter.

The Maple Leafs came from behind to grab the advantage 31-22 at halftime over the Thunderbirds.

Geneseo had cause for optimism when it began the final quarter on top of Chicago Hyde Park 37-35.

The Thunderbirds put together a fourth-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 14-10 edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 21, Chicago Hyde Park squared off with Chicago Simeon in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

